Hyderabad, March 4: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his three children in Tangutur village near here and later "died by suicide", police said on Monday. The incident happened late on Sunday night and some local residents, after learning about it, informed the police this morning. Based on preliminary investigation, police said the man had collected money from people with the promise of high returns after enrolling them in a scheme.

Initially, after paying high returns to the "members" on their investment, he allegedly did not repay the amount to them, following which the people started demanding him to return their money. Telangana Shocker: Spurned Lover Stabs Girl to Death in Full Public View in Nirmal District; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The man had an argument with his wife over the issue, after which she left for her parents' house on Sunday, leaving behind their younger son (6). He later brought his two other sons, aged 13 and 11, who study in a residential school to the house and allegedly strangled them to death, and he also hanged himself inside a shed near the house, police said. Telangana Shocker: Jilted Lover Hacks Girlfriend To Death for Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Busy Road in Khanapur, Accused Absconding; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The man's wife lodged a complaint and a case was registered at Mokila police station. A probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)