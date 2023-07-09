Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Three shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at a market in Secunderabad on Sunday morning, officials said.

Locals of the area noticed the fire that broke out at Secunderabad's Palika Bazar and raised an alarm.

On receiving information, a team of fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation.

Officials said that the fire started at a clothing shop, and later spread to other shops.

"No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is not ascertained yet," they added.

Further details are awaited (ANI).

