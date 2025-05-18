Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving check over the weekend and apprehended 306 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to release, a total of 246 two-wheelers, 9 three-wheelers, 50 four-wheelers, and 1 heavy vehicle were seized during the drive.

Out of the 306 offenders, 274 had blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml.

While, 26 had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml. Almost 6 were found with BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml.

All the offenders will be produced before the Court for further legal proceedings.

Cyberabad Traffic Police cautions that anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a fatal accident will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a fine. (ANI)

