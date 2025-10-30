Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended an Executive Engineer of the Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, the agency said.

The accused officer, Voodepu Venkata Rama Rao, who also holds the additional charge of Superintending Engineer for the Endowments Department, was caught red-handed by the ACB's Nalgonda Range.

The arrest took place on October 29, 2025, in front of a Medplus pharmacy in Medipally, Medchal Malkajgiri District. According to the ACB, Rao had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 1,90,000 from a complainant.

The bribe was allegedly solicited as a reward for processing a bill amounting to Rs. 11,50,445 (excluding GST). This bill pertained to the installation of food machines at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta.

Officials confirmed that the tainted cash was recovered from the possession of the accused officer. The ACB stated that Rao "performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage."

Following the arrest, the accused officer was produced before the IInd Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally, Hyderabad. The case remains under investigation, said the ACB. (ANI)

