Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Telangana administered 1,83,627 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday.

As per the report issued by the state health department today, as of July 2 till 9 pm, 1,48,146 people received their first vaccine dose and 35,481 inoculated with the second dose.

On July 2, those who received the first dose include 138 healthcare workers and 1,15,810 people from the 18-44 age group and 32,035 who are 45 and above.

Among those who were vaccinated with the second dose include 287 healthcare Workers, 8,739 people from the 18-44 age group and 26,043 who are above 45 years of age.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for age group 18-44 commenced in Telangana on Thursday (July 1), Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao had informed. (ANI)

