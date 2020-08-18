New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjanreddy on Tuesday met Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals Sadananda Gowda at Shastri Bhawan here and urged him to immediately supply urea and fertilisers for the state.

"Met Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals @DVSadanandGowda at Shastri Bhavan in Delhi. I urged him to immediately supply urea quota and fertilizer in line with the increased cultivation," Niranjanreddy said in a tweet.

Gowda said that the Central government will make an adequate supply of urea to Telangana in the coming days.

"Shri @SingireddyTRS Minister of Agriculture of Telangana called on to discuss issues related to availability of Urea in his state. I assured him that Central Govt will make the adequate supply of urea to Telangana in coming days to meet the demand of urea during the ongoing season," Gowda said in a tweet. (ANI)

