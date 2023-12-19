Nirmal (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has arrested an Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) and his son for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 on Monday.

According to an official press release from the ACB, on December 18, 2023, Assistant Labour Officer, identified as K Saibaba, was caught red-handed at his residence while accepting a bribe from a complainant for forwarding the file about the sanction of compensation in respect of the death of the complainant's mother, Thalari Ganganna.

Ganganna had applied for compensation following the death of his mother, who was a registered labourer, on August 21, 2023.

The press release further states that Saibaba demanded and accepted the bribe through his son, K Damodar, in exchange for "doing official favour."

Following the arrest, the bribe amount was recovered from Damodar, and a chemical test confirmed the presence of bribe money in his hands.

Both Saibaba and Damodar have been arrested and are being presented before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Karimnagar.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

