Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): Telangana is likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall on August 18th, 19th, and 20th due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal, an official said.

While speaking to ANI Nagaratna, Director at Metrological Centre, Hyderabad said, “At present, the weather situation indicates that the upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Bay of Bengal. During the next 48 hours, it is likely to move over the north Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low-pressure system and under its influence Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains during the next days and thereafter. There is a slight increase in rainfall activity with moderate to heavy over north Telangana and light to moderate rains in the rest of the parts of Telangana. The state is likely to have fairly widespread rainfall on the 18th, 19th and 20th of August.”

The Met office in Hyderabad has warned that on 19th there are Heavy rains likely in the state and a yellow warning issued to Komarambheem, Mancherial, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal and Pedapally district of Telangana.

According to Nagarata the Director of Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad will likely have light rainfall for the next 48 hours. The city will see temperatures in the range of 33 to 35 degrees celcius.

Monsoon emergency response teams of the state are on high alert, especially in the North and East Telangana districts. These include Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Warangal, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet. These areas are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

The Met Department has also predicted that the southwest monsoon could soon return in the state of Maharashtra. Certain areas of the state could experience moderate to substantial rainfall from the end of the week. (ANI)

