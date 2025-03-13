Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders on Thursday staged a protest in front of the 125-foot Ambedkar Statue at Tankbund, Hyderabad, after Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy for the entire session.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao led the protest. Speaking to ANI, KTR claimed that Reddy's suspension is a "blot on democracy."

"It's a blot on democracy, and it's truly a black day for democracy in India. Rahul Gandhi preaches Constitution day in and day out. Unfortunately, today he has forgotten to teach his Congress Government and ministers the same values. In a unilateral move, even though senior leader Jagdishwar Reddy has not uttered a single derogatory word, they have suspended him from the House for the entire session. We are demanding answers from the Government over the non-fulfilment of the promises," KTR said.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders who were protesting against the suspension of BRS MLA Jagadishwar Reddy have now been detained by the Police.

BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy alleged bias on the part of the Speaker. This created an uproar in the Assembly. After Reddy's suspension, all BRS MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, KTR sharply criticized the 15-month tenure of the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana, calling it a "failure" and accusing it of misleading the public.

Speaking to mediapersons, KTR questioned the impact of the government's rule on the State's residents, stating, "Show me a single person in the whole of Telangana who is happy in the 15 months of Revanth Reddy government rule."

KTR pointed out that despite the government's claim of improving conditions for government employees, dissatisfaction was widespread. "The government employees whose salaries we increased by 73 per cent are all unhappy," he said, underlining the lack of progress and the growing discontent within the workforce.

He also highlighted the State's ongoing agrarian crisis, adding, "More than 480 farmers have committed suicide." KTR emphasized that instead of progress, the State was marked by despair and hopelessness.

Addressing allegations of corruption, KTR accused the government of focusing on personal gain rather than the welfare of the people.

He said, "Congress members themselves say that no land deal happens without paying 30 per cent commission," further accusing the ruling government of engaging in corrupt practices.

"This government has no vision; it only focuses on commission," KTR declared, criticizing the administration's lack of forward-thinking policies and governance. (ANI)

