Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 29 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and Working President KT Rama Rao challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to fight and win against him from Malkajgiri in the 2024 parliamentary elections, after the chief minister asserted that BRS would not win even one seat in Lok Sabha polls.

KT Rama Rao said, "CM Revanth Reddy says that BRS won't even win one seat in Lok Sabha elections. I would like to challenge him that we both should resign from our respective constituencies and then fight from Malkajgiri in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Let people decide which party has worked in their favour."

Also Read | Bill Gates Meets PM Narendra Modi, Discusses ‘AI for Public Good’ (See Pic).

He said that Revanth Reddy should speak in a dignified manner and respect the opposition as the power to run a government is never permanent.

On BRS MP Pothuganti Ramulu joining the BJP, he said, "This is very common in politics, people switch parties for opportunity and other things. We have seen this a lot in the last 24 years, it's not saddening for us."

Also Read | Morarji Desai Birth Anniversary 2024: Gujarat Vidyapith Honours Former Prime Minister on His 129th Birth Anniversary.

Recently Hyderabad Youth Congress workers blocked the convoy of KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, in Amberpet. They alleged that the BRS working president was misleading youths and spreading wrong information about the Congress party.

Led by Hyderabad Youth Congress president Motha Rohit, Congress workers raised slogans against KTR as traffic came to a standstill.

"BRS government was there for 10 years and KTR didn't bother about the youth of the state and didn't provide employment. As soon as the Congress government came to power, Revanth Reddy provided jobs to the youth. KTR is trying to mislead the youth of the state by saying that all the opportunities are bogus and the Congress government is not going to provide any opportunity," Motha Rohit said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)