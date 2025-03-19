Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): The cabinet meeting started in the Telangana assembly committee hall under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is set to present the budget in the State assembly shortly.

Mallu on Wednesday received a warm welcome from state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other officers.

He will present the state budget for 2025-26.

Earlier in the day, Mallu offered prayers at his residence in Praja Bhavan and proceeded to the Telangana assembly with the budget documents, where he received a warm welcome. State Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu also congratulated him in the assembly hall.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy estimated the OBC population in the state at 56.36 per cent and stated that the government has resolved to ensure 42 per cent reservation for this group in education, jobs, and employment.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said, "Telangana is proud to lead the social revolution in #India. It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers and sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted & recognised in an official census - has finally found deliverance."

"As the Leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, as Chief Minister, I solemnly declare that based on the most scientific, methodically rigorous, and excruciating efforts of our people, we can say that the OBCs population in #Telangana is 56.36 per cent," CM Reddy said.

"We are now resolving to ensure 42 per cent reservations for this Group in all walks of life - education, jobs and employment and political representation. Be on the right side of history & let each one of us become a champion of this historic move," CM Reddy said.

CM Reddy said that the previous government sent a proposal to the Governor to increase BC reservation to 37 per cent, "This government is withdrawing the earlier proposal and sending a new proposal of 42 per cent reservation for BCs in education, employment and political opportunities."

CM Reddy also suggested a meeting with leaders from various political parties in Telangana, including Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI, to seek the central government's support for these bills. (ANI)

