Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Telengana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Vanajeevi Ramaiah on Saturday.

CM Reddy, while highlighting Ramaiah's views, said that Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as Vanajeevi, strongly believed that mankind's survival is impossible without nature and the environment.

According to a statement released by his office, the CM said, "Ramaiah launched plantation as an individual and influenced the entire society."

"The Padma Shri awardee inspired the youth by dedicating entire life to environmental protection," the statement added.

Extending condolences to his family members, CM Reddy wrote in a post on X, "Death of Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah It was deeply shocking. The wildlife that plants a crore trees... Changed his surname. Ramaiah is a great environmentalist. Praying to God for the peace of his soul... I express my deepest condolences to the family members."

The Chief Minister said Vanajeevi's demise was an irreparable loss to society and conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Ramaiah was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to increasing tree cover. He is estimated to have planted more than 1 crore saplings in and around the Khammam district in his lifetime. The trees provide fruits and shade to the people. He passed away on April 12 (Saturday) due to his prolonged illness.

Vanajeevi Ramaiah also received the Seva Award in 1995, the Vanamitra Award in 2005, and the National Innovations and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Award in 2015.

After the formation of Telangana, Ramaiah received aid through the previous Chief Minister's flagship programs, such as 'Telangana Ku Hariha Haram,' which was introduced with the objective of increasing the green cover from 24 pc to 33 pc in the state.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also condoled the demise of the environmentalist.

The Union minister wrote in a post on X, "I am deeply saddened to learn that Padma Shri Ramaiah, who changed his surname to Vanajevi and dedicated his life to environmental protection, has passed away. Vanajeevi Ramaiah's life is an inspiration to all of us in achieving environmental conservation goals. His work of planting over a crore saplings with the aim of providing a better life for future generations is memorable. I pray for the peace of Vanajeevi Ramaiah's soul and express my deepest condolences to his family members." (ANI)

