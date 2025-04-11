Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked officials to speed up the works related to the Musi river rejuvenation project and to invite tenders in June for the proposed bridge on the sprawling Mir Alam Tank in the city.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, discussed the proposed 'Gandhi Sarovar' at Bapu Ghat, a Gandhi memorial in the city, and also the models for the proposed bridge on Mir Alam Tank.

He told the officials to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR), plans, surveys and proposals before inviting tenders for the Mir Alam Tank Bridge in June.

A power-point presentation on the model designs of the bridge, prepared by consulting agencies for the project, was made to the CM, an official release said.

Reddy suggested that the 2.5 km-long bridge should be built in a grand manner while also ensuring the safety and security of those who travel on it and also the visitors.

It was decided in the meeting that the three island-like places in the Mir Alam Tank should be developed as tourist destinations, it said.

Reddy said 'birds paradise' and waterfalls should be developed in the islands, making one remember the famous Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

The island zones should be developed as a wedding destination as well by establishing convention centres, adventure park, theme park and amphitheatre, besides resorts, hotels and boating for tourists, he said.

The DPR should have plans for cleaning the water in the tank and to develop the projects in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, he said.

The plans should incorporate details about the availability of water in the tank and also water flow speed during flood, besides conducting a hydrology and environment-related survey, he said.

Reddy also suggested that the proposed Mir Alam Tank Bridge and the island zones should be linked to the adjacent Nehru Zoological Park.

The state government has grand plans for the rejuvenation of the Musi river which flows through the city and it is understood that detailed plans are being prepared for the project.

