New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday extended support to the DMK over its opposition to the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies and said he would attend the Chennai meeting on the issue after taking permission from the Congress high command.

Reddy made these remarks after a DMK delegation led by Tamil Nadu minister TK Nehru met him in Delhi and invited him to the meeting.

"I welcome Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's stand. I have to get permission from the (Congress) high command to attend the meeting. In-principle, I have agreed to attend," Reddy told reporters.

Earlier this month, Stalin had written to chief ministers of seven states, including Reddy, to form a joint action committee against the delimitation exercise.

Reddy further said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre was "conspiring" against the southern states in the name of delimitation.

"Delimitation is going to be a limitation for the south. We are not going to accept delimitation at any cost," he said.

Reddy emphasised that the southern states paid more taxes than their northern counterparts and were "contributing everything for the nation".

The BJP is following vendetta politics. Since the BJP has no presence in south India, it wants to settle a score against south India through delimitation, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier assured the southern states that they wouldn't lose "even a single seat" after the delimitation of constituencies.

Stalin has called a meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies on March 22.

