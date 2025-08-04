Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has condoled the passing away of the valiant fighter, former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

In a statement the Telangana Chief Ministers' Office said that CM Reddy was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Fondly called 'Guruji', the legendary leader inspired the movement for a separate Jharkhand state and achieved it.

Reddy remembered Soren's untiring struggle for the separate statehood of Jharkhand and resolving the plight of the tribal community.

Shibu Soren made his own mark in the fight against drug abuse and exploitation of people by private money lenders, the CM said, recalling the support of the former Jharkhand CM for Telangana's separate state during the movement.

Saying Soren's yeoman services to the tribal community etched in history, the Chief Minister said that the former CM served people in different capacities as Lok Sabha MP for eight times, twice as Rajya Sabha member and Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

"My deepest condolences and prayers for his son, Hemant Soren, the entire family and all followers of Guruji in the state and across the world", the CM said.

The Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning, starting Monday

"In honour of the late Honourable former Chief Minister-cum-Rajya Sabha MP, the State Government has decided to observe 03 (three) days of state mourning from August 4 to August 6," the message from the Jharkhand government read.

Meanwhile, tributes from across the nation have poured in celebrating the life of the tribal icon, who was one of the leaders who led the movement for a separate Jharkhand state.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He served thrice as CM of Jharkhand in 2005, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010. Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms.

Earlier today, members of the Rajya Sabha observed silence to pay tribute to Soren and the House was adjourned for the day in honour of the former Jharkhand Chief Minister. (ANI)

