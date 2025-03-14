Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi. He wished that everyone celebrate the "Festival of Colours" with joy and happiness, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release on Thursday.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Holi is celebrated by people of all communities, regardless of caste or religion, reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity.

He said that the People's Government is committed to the welfare and development of all communities.

CM Reddy expressed hope that the festival would bring cheers to every family in the state.

Holi is celebrated across India with vibrant colors, music, and traditional festivities. From temples to streets, people come together to mark the festival, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

In several states, celebrations began with Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire symbolizing the victory of devotion and righteousness.

Mathura and Vrindavan, known for their grand Holi celebrations, witnessed devotees participating in traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi, last week.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi saw enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai. Authorities deployed security personnel in major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion and expressed hope that the festival would bring new enthusiasm and energy into people's lives while strengthening national unity.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen." (ANI)

