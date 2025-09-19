Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday held a detailed discussion with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on the sidelines of the PAFI Annual Conclave in New Delhi, the Telangana CMO said in a release.

During the discussion, both leaders agreed to foster systemic cooperation and bilateral exchange in the areas of software and technology, life sciences, urban transportation, and the film industry.

Offering his support to CM Revanth Reddy's vision of 'Telangana Rising', Governor Phil Murphy said, "There are lots of similarities between New Jersey and Telangana. Together, we can make a huge difference for each other's economies."

The two leaders agreed to proactively bring trade delegations to each other's states and augment investments in both states to maximise the potential for wealth and job creation.

NJ Governor Murphy also promised to give great support to Hyderabad's urban and public transport sectors through the NJ Transit Authority.

"From Metro to MMTS, Hyderabad public transport has received big support from the New Jersey government. I thank Governor Murphy for this friendship," said CM Revanth Reddy.

Inviting the great educational institutions of New Jersey, including NJIT, Princeton, Rutgers and others, to Telangana, Chief Minister Reddy promised them all support if they establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad.

They also agreed to facilitate and promote film industry tourism.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy urged the British companies to join as partners in the Musi Rejuvenation project, which is being taken up on a grand scale to promote Hyderabad as the best living city in the world.

According to a release by the Chief Minister's office, an official delegation led by British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron met with the Chief Minister on Thursday. During the meeting, the CM briefed the High Commissioner on the groundbreaking initiatives of the state government to bolster the manufacturing industry and investment prospects in Telangana State. (ANI)

