India News | Telangana CM to Hold Meet on Wednesday on COVID-19 Situation

Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a review meeting on May 27 to discuss various matters, including the COVID-19 situation and how to organise the state Formation Day celebrations on June 2.

The meeting would discuss the steps taken so far to check the spread of COVID-19 and the implementation of lockdown and decide on future measures, an official release said on Monday night.

Rao had earlier announced lockdown in the state till May 31, with various relaxations.

The meeting, convened by Rao, would decide whether to continue with the present policy of opening shops on alternate days in the city or to make any changes in it, the release said.

It would also decide on the steps to be taken regarding the farm sector during the coming monsoon season.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 spread, the meeting would also discuss how to organise state formation day celebrations on June 2.

The state formation celebrations are a grand affair every year. Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 as the 29th state following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh after a prolonged struggle.

