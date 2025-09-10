New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to transfer 98.20 acres of Defence land to the Government of Telangana for the prestigious Gandhi Sarovar Project, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Chief Minister apprised the Defence Minister of the State's plans to establish the "Gandhi Circle of Unity" at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers, as per the CMO release. CM Reddy underscored that the Gandhi Sarovar Project will stand as an enduring emblem of national integration and the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a post on X, CM Reddy wrote, "I met with Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh. I requested that 98.20 acres of Defence Ministry land be transferred to the Telangana government for the Gandhi Sarovar Project. I informed him that the construction of the Gandhi Circle of Unity near the confluence of the Musi-Eisa rivers is being undertaken. I explained to the Union Minister that the Gandhi Sarovar Project stands as a symbol of national unity... and Gandhian values."

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Reddy met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office in North Block and requested her to extend all kinds of support to the state government to strengthen the education sector.

The Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister about the measures initiated to provide "corporate-style education" to the BC, SC, ST and minority sections, who constituted about 90 per cent in the state, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "105 Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being constructed in 105 Assembly Constituencies. The construction work of the four schools has already started, and tenders for the remaining schools have been finalised. Each school will accommodate 2,560 students, and 2.70 lakh students will get the opportunity to study in all schools in the state."

The Chief Minister also briefed the Union Minister about the requirement of the funds to construct the Young India schools with state-of-the-art facilities, including labs, sports stadiums, etc.

To meet the financial requirement for the construction of the residential schools, the CM appealed to Nirmala Sitharaman to permit the state government to constitute a special corporation to mobilise funds and also exempt it from the FRBM limit.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to allow restructuring of the loans, as the previous government had arbitrarily borrowed loans at high-interest rates, and repayment of loans had become a huge burden on the state government. (ANI)

