In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, two people were reportedly injured after a fire broke out due to a gas pipeline leak in Hyderabad. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted due to a gas pipeline leak at Kompally-Suchitra junction in Hyderabad. After the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Police officials said the injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. A video of the incident showing alleged gas pipeline leakage in Hyderabad has also gone viral on social media. The blaze was later doused off by the officials. Telangana Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Shop in Rangareddy, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Injured Are Undergoing Treatment

Telangana | Two people were injured after a fire broke out due to a gas pipeline leak at Kompally-Suchitra junction in Hyderabad. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital: Police — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Fire From Gas Pipeline Leakage Reported in Hyderabad

VIDEO | Fire from gas pipeline leakage reported in Hyderabad. It was later doused off by the officials. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Em8S7PrKe4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2023

