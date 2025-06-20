Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): In a security breach, four civilians -- including a man posing as an Indian Air Force officer -- were detained at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad on June 19.

The detained individuals were identified as Rakesh Kumar Naresh Rai, Ashish Kumar, Aaliya Abbshi, and Nagma Bano Mahemoood Ali.

The individuals were caught filming sensitive military areas after allegedly using a fake ID to enter the premises.

According to the FIR filed at Trimulgherry Police Station, the incident took place around 1:00 PM on June 19.

The accused entered the MI Techno Chowk Gate of MCEME without authorisation, with one of them, impersonating a Wing Commander named Rajat Kumar Mishra, used a forged identity card to gain entry.

The group was intercepted by sentries at the Jubilee Gate after they were spotted taking photos and videos of restricted military installations, including the CSD canteen and a soldier monument.

Alerted by the sentries, the MCEME Quick Reaction Team (QRT) promptly arrived at the scene and detained the group for questioning.

A joint team from the Army's 7 Det Southern Command Intelligence Battalion, Air Force intelligence, and the Provost Unit of HQ TASA conducted a preliminary interrogation on-site.

The complaint was lodged by Lt. Col. AK Dhanda, Officer-in-Charge of troops at MCEME.

Following this, Sub-Inspector R Rajashekar Reddy of Trimulgherry Police Station registered a case (Crime No. 156/2025) under sections 61(2), 329(3), 319(2), 340(2), and 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

