New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): In the interest of public safety during the New Year celebrations, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) has announced free transportation services for individuals who may be unable to return home safely after consuming alcohol. The initiative aims to reduce road accidents, promote responsible celebrations, and ensure the safety of commuters across the city.

The free ride service will be available from 11:00 PM on December 31 to 1:00 AM, covering the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda areas.

Speaking about the initiative, Shaik Salauddin, President of TGPWU, said that drunken driving poses a serious threat to both drivers and pedestrians, especially during festive celebrations. To address this concern, the union has launched the #HumAapkeSaathHai campaign to prevent road accidents and save lives.

"For the past eight years, TGPWU has been providing free rides through auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers on New Year's Eve. This year, we are strengthening the initiative by collaborating with Bijliride, allowing us to significantly scale the initiative through the deployment of electric two-wheelers, faster last-mile response, and coordinated on-ground support. This partnership enables us to reach more people in less time during peak New Year hours. Our only intention is to ensure that people return home safely," Salauddin said to ANI.

Under this partnership, Bijliride is playing a key operational role by integrating its EV fleet and on-ground teams into the campaign, enhancing coverage, responsiveness, and safe mobility across the city during New Year celebrations.

A total fleet of 500 vehicles, including cabs, autos, and EV bikes, will be deployed as part of this initiative. Individuals who are intoxicated and not in a condition to travel on their own can avail themselves of the free ride service by calling 8977009804, he added.

Commenting on the collaboration, a founder at Bijliride said, "At Bijliride, we believe mobility is not just about moving vehicles--it's about protecting lives. If our fleet can prevent even one accident or help one person get home safely, then this collaboration with TGPWU serves its true purpose."

TGPWU appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly and prioritise safety over risk, reiterating that no celebration is worth a life. (ANI)

