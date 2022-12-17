Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): Governor of Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Friday paid homage to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. She laid wreath at the war memorial in Hyderabad.

Speaking to media persons, she said, "I pay homage to our martyrs because this is the day after 13 days of struggle the Pakistani surrendered to the Indian army. Our army was successful in defeating Pakistan."

Also Read | Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Has Lost His Mental Balance, Says Haryana BJP Chief Om Prakash Dhankhar Over His Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

She also said that the youngsters of the country should celebrate occasions like the Vijay Diwas. "Every school organisation should celebrate this occasion. Only when we celebrate such programs, the youngsters will know about the sacrifices of our army and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for strengthening our borders, safeguarding the border of our country and safeguarding the rights of our country," she added.

She also appealed to the state government to celebrate this event at every school so that the children are aware of the sacrifices of the country's martyrs.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra Completes 100 Days: Live Musical Performances To Mark 100th Day of Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra (See Pics and Video).

On 16 December 1971, the Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army. An Instrument of Surrender was signed between Pakistani Lt. General AAK Niazi and Lt. General Jagjit Singh Aurora, the GOC-in-Chief of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army. This resulted in a ceasefire and Bangladesh was created. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)