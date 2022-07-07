Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday kicked off week-long events to celebrate and showcase the rich history of Kakatiya rule.

The 'Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham' is being organised from July 7 to 13 in the state, majorly at Warangal, as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's wish that students, civil society, officials should take inspiration from the Kakatiya rule, state Tourism, Culture and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud said.

Warangal was the capital city of the Kakatiyas, who ruled the region, including present day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, during the 12th and 13th centuries.

The 22nd successor of Kakatiya dyanasty, Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo Kakatiya, who lives in Chattisgarh, visited Warangal where he was welcomed by Goud and others.

Goud, Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo Kakatiya and others offered worship at Goddess Bhadra kali temple and the Thousand Pillar temple and garlanded a statue of Kakatiya queen Rani Rudrama Devi at Warangal.

They also visited the fort built in Warangal during the Kakatiya reign.

The Kakatiya rule is known for its focus on people's welfare.

The tanks constructed during the Kakatiya rule are used even today. The TRS government has revived the tanks under its 'Mission Kakatiya' scheme.

The distinct style of Kakatiya-era architecture is seen in the Thousand Pillar Temple and Ramappa Temple near Warangal.

