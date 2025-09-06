Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Telangana government provided every facility, including free power supply, to ensure the Ganesh festival is celebrated with pomp and gaiety, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

According to a press release, CM Revanth Reddy has said that no state in the country was providing free power supply to Ganesh Pandals except the Telangana State.

Appealing to devotees to celebrate Ganesh Idol immersion with devotion and utmost care, the Chief Minister said that the government identified the challenges during festivities and resolved them with the coordination of all departments.

The CM congratulated the Festival Committee of Khairatabad Ganesh Idol for organising the festivities with grandeur for the last 71 years. "Hyderabad stands as a symbol of religious harmony by respecting all faiths", the Chief Minister said, asserting that adequate arrangements were already made at Tank Bund for Ganesh Idol immersion.

Sharing an X post, Revanth Reddy wrote, "Visited the nationally renowned Khairatabad Maha Ganapati... and performed special prayers. On the occasion of the Khairatabad Ganapati festival completing 71 years, I congratulate the organisers. It is commendable that the Ganesh festival is organised in such a way that Khairatabad Ganapati is discussed as the epitome of Ganesh celebrations in the country."

"In a way unmatched by any other state in the country. We have provided free electricity to pandals and taken measures to ensure the festivals are celebrated grandly with devotion and care. Respecting all religions, Hyderabad stands as a symbol of communal harmony, which is a matter of pride for us," he added.

"For the immersion, we have made arrangements at Tank Bund and other areas to ensure no inconvenience is caused. I appeal to everyone to complete the immersion program with devotion and care, without any undesirable incidents, through collective coordination," the social media post read. (ANI)

