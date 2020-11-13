Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12 (ANI): In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana High Court on Thursday issued an order to ban firecrackers in the state on Diwali.

As per Senior Counsel Macharla Rangaiah the High Court has given three directions hearing a PIL filed by one Chandra Prakash. "It directed the government to ban the sale of crackers and the public not to purchase firecrackers. The High Court also directed the government to initiate necessary measures keeping the COVID cases in mind."

He added that the High Court has also asked the state government to submit a report on November 19 in this regard. (ANI)

