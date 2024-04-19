Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory for protection against heat wave, amid an intense heat wave alert in the state.

The Health Director has advised people to stay hydrated, covered, indoors as much as possible, and alert.

It has been noted that infants and young children, people working outdoors, pregnant women, people who have a mental illness, physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, are more vulnerable to heat wave.

A list of Do's and Dont's has been provided for the public. It also stated that the government has made elaborate arrangements, including special beds, IV fluids, essential medicines at all the public health facilities and ORS sachets are made available with auxiliary nurse midwives, accredited social health activists, and Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heat wave alert for Odisha as Bhubaneshwar recorded the season's highest temperature at 43.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

In a post on X, IMD said, "Severe heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places over Odisha during 18-19 April and heat wave conditions on 20-21 April, 2024."

Speaking to ANI, Manorama Mohanty, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, said Odisha's capital city recorded a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius and that 27 cities in the State are witnessing temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius.

"The state has recorded the highest temperature in Bhubaneshwar at 43.6 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneshwar, Boudh and Angul witnessed temperatures over 43 degrees Celsius," he further said. (ANI)

