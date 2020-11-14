Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Telangana recorded 1,050 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to over 2.56 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,401.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 232, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 90 and Rangareddy 75, a government bulletin said on Friday providing details as of 8 pm on November 13.

As many as 16,404 patients are under treatment and 41,002 samples were tested on November 13.

Cumulatively, 48.53 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1.30 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.06 per cent and 93 per cent in the country.

