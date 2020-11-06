Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Telangana reported 1,602 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,47,284 while fourmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,366, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 295, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (137) and Rangareddy (118) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on November 5.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of the Event Here.

As many as19,272 are under treatment and46,970 samples were tested on November 5.

Cumulatively,45,31,153 samples have been tested.

Also Read | Hyderabad Traffic Constable G Babji Awarded by Police For His Selfless Act of Running 2 Kms to Clear Traffic Jam to Make Way for Ambulance.

The samples tested per million population was 1,21,739, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.65 per cent, while it was 92.3 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was16,522.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)