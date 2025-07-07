Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar took part in a friendly game of kabaddi with local students at the mini stadium in Husnabad, Karimnagar district, on the occasion of Van Mahotsav. The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and youth engagement through sports and community activities.

The minister was accompanied by Minister Wakiti Srihari and Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy. The leaders interacted with students, played kabaddi to encourage physical activity, and later joined in a sapling plantation drive as part of the Van Mahotsav celebrations.

Also Read | US Demands Trade Deals or Threatens Tariffs by August 1.

The event, held as part of Van Mahotsav celebrations, aimed to encourage youth participation in sports and promote environmental awareness through community engagement.

https://x.com/Ponnam_INC/status/1942245535773311277

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

In a post on X, Minister Prabhakar wrote, "Visited the mini stadium in Husnabad along with Associate Minister Wakiti Srihari and SAT Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy. Played kabaddi, filling enthusiasm among youth and students. On the occasion of Van Mahotsav, planted saplings in the mini stadium ground."

"District Collector Haimavati, SAT MD Soni Bala Devi, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, District Library Institution Chairman Lingamurthy, and other officials and prominent leaders participated in the program," the post added on X.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh L Mandaviya to conduct 'Khelo India Games-2026' in Telangana, according to the official statement.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Union Minister to consider hosting the National Games and other national and international events, such as Khelo India, in Telangana state in the future, as per the release.

According to the official statement, CM Revanth Reddy met with Mansukh L Mandaviya at his official residence in Delhi today.

During the meeting, the CM requested the allocation of funds for the development of sports infrastructure, training of athletes, selection of sports experts, and other programs under the Khelo India initiative.

The Chief Minister said that it required Rs 100 crore to develop sports infrastructure, mainly the construction of a synthetic athletic track and multipurpose indoor stadium in Bhuvanagiri, a swimming pool in Rayagiri, a synthetic athletic track in Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, a multipurpose hall in Satavahana University, Karimnagar, an Archery range and a Synthetic Hockey field in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, squash court, natural football field development and a synthetic track in LB Stadium, renovation of hockey ground in Gachibowli and a synthetic athletic track in Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, as per the release.

The Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister that the state government was already making every effort to improve sports facilities and requested adequate cooperation from the centre.

The CM also appealed to the union minister to organise at least two events in the Olympics to be held in the country in 2036 in Telangana and provide fare concessions in train travel to the sports persons who participated in national-level games like in the past.

According to the official statement, State Government Advisor (Sports) AP Jitender Reddy, MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, CM Special Secretary Ajit Reddy and Secretary for Coordination of Central Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes Dr. Gaurav Uppal are present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)