Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Refuting the reports of Income Tax Department raids on his residence, Miryalaguda BRS MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao said that there are no IT searches on him and he is busy campaigning for the upcoming Telangana polls.

Earlier, the reports suggested that the Income Tax officials on Thursday, conducted raids at the premises allegedly linked to Miryalaguda BRS MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao in Telangana.

"It's in the news that an IT raid is going on my premises but I don't have anything to do with the IT raid. If I am being raided by the IT, how can I do campaigning? I would be kept at home. I request that the media drop the news. I or my family members are not raided. We are busy campaigning," Miryalaguda BRS MLA said while speaking to reporters.

Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao represents Miryalaguda constituency and is candidate from Miryalaguda constituency.

In 2014, he was elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Miryalaguda constituency in the newly formed state of Telangana. In 2018, he was re-elected as MLA of Miryalaguda Constituency.

He was an active participant in the first-ever Telangana Movement in 1969 as General Secretary of Students Union, SR and BGNR College.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

