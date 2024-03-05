Secunderabad, March 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, Telangana. Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crores. These projects encompass multiple key sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects. "The two National Highway projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include four lanes of 40 km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project is a part of the Indore - Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about 3 hours," it added.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the upgradation of the 47 km long Miryalaguda to the Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region. Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will also provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, doubling and electrify of Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings. The entire 22 Route Km of the project has been commissioned with Automatic signalling and has been completed as part of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) Phase - II project."

As part of it, six new station buildings have come up at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations. Doubling and electrification work paves the way for the introduction of passenger trains for the first time in this section. It will help improve punctuality and overall speed of trains in the region by reducing the burden on other highly saturated sections," the PMO stated.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar - Lingampalli via Moula Ali - Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad - Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time. "It connects the new areas in the eastern part of the city like Cherlapalli, and Moula Ali with the Western part of the twin city region. The safe, fast and economical mode of transport connecting the eastern with the western part of the twin city region will be highly beneficial for commuters," it stated.

Further, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. "The 1212 km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km). The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana)," the PMO stated.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad. It has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions. Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crores, this state-of-the-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

CARO will utilise a set of comprehensive laboratory capabilities to support future research and development initiatives. It will also leverage data analytics capabilities for operational analysis, and performance measurement. The primary R&D activities in CARO shall include: Airspace and Airport related Safety, Capacity and Efficiency improvement programs, addressing the major airspace challenges, looking into major airport infrastructure challenges, and developing technologies and products in identified fields for the futuristic airspace and airport needs, among others.

PM Modi is on three visits to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

