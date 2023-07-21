Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Telangana police have arrested a 28-year-old man at Shamshabad PS limits for allegedly extorting money from government officials by posing as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Officer and seized Rs 85,000 cash, the police said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Nutheti Jayakrishna, a resident of Bangalore, Karnataka.

Also Read | Germany: Suspected Lioness on the Loose Outside Berlin.

"Along with Rs 85,000 cash, a frozen amount of Rs 2,24,000, five sim cards, eight mobile phones and three ATM cards have been recovered from the possession of the accused", the police added.

Shamshabad DCP, Narayana Reddy said that the accused was facing financial problems and thus planned of extorting money from the government officials of various departments like irrigation, electricity, etc from different districts of Telangana.

Also Read | Nagaland: All Seven NCP MLAs in State Extend Support to Faction Led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

"The accused took the numbers of the officials through Google and threatened them and extorted money by introducing himself as an ACB officer. He used fake sim cards to make calls," DCP Reddy added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)