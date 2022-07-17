Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 441 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections in the state to 8,09,778, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 272 cases followed by 26 in Medchal Malkajgiri district and 21 in Ranga Reddy district.

A total of 692 people recovered from the infectious disease today taking the total recoveries to 8,01,018.

The number of active cases was 4,649, the bulletin said.

A total of 21,616 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,60,39,789.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.92 per cent.

