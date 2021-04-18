Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) COVID-19 cases in Telangana breached the 5,000-mark with 5,093 fresh infections, the highest ever in a single day spike pushing the tally to over 3.51 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,824 with 15 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 743, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (488) and Rangareddy (407), a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 PM on April 17.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,51,424 while with 1555 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,12,563.

The state has 37,037 active cases and over 1.29 lakh samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 1.17 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.15 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.94 per cent, while it was 86.6 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 25.91 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.60 lakh got their second shot also as of April 17.PTI GDK SS

