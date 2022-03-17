Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) Covid-19 recovery rate in Telangana continued to increase well above 99 per cent on Thursday, even as there were no virus-related deaths yet again.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says 'Keeping Armed Forces Ready at All Times Our Top Priority'.

The state recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,90,637, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities occurring due to the infectious disease. There have been no covid-related deaths in the state for the past many days.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 21 Killed, 25 Injured in Shelling of Merefa in Kharkiv Oblast; ESA Suspends Russian-European Mars Mission Over Ukraine Invasion.

A health department bulletin said 102 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,85,749. The recovery rate stood at 99.38 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 30.

The number of active cases was 777, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)