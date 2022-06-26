Hyderabad, Jun 26 (PTI) The Telangana government has taken up 7,360-km long road works including expansion and construction at an expenditure of Rs 13,030 crore out of which 6,319 km has been completed involving Rs 7,526 crore.

According to an official release issued on Sunday, in the state the total length of double lane roads which was at 6,712 km in 2014 is now pegged at 12,921 km. Similarly, four-lane R&B roads grew to 1,029 km from 669 km in 2014.

Currently the Roads and Buildings Department has been managing 32,445 km roads, out of which 27,461 km is state highways and 4,983 km national highways, it further said.

The state has taken up 519 works pertaining to bridges with an expenditure of Rs 2,650 crore, of which 391 works have been completed involving Rs 1,405 crore while 125 bridge works are under progress, it said.

As many as 59 roads (698 km) and 33 bridges have been sanctioned for connectivity of left wing affected areas with Rs 447.36 crore central funds. Rest of the expenditure was spent from Rs 854 crore rural development funds. So far, three roads (285 km) and 13 bridges have been completed, it added.

