Jagtial (Telangana) [India], August 10 (ANI): A video of government officials wearing helmets at work went viral on Wednesday.

The video, according to local reports, is from a Mandal Praja Parishad Office in Beerpur of Jagtial district in Telangana.

The clip further shows the roof and walls of the office in a deteriorating state and likely to collapse any moment.

According to reports, the pitiable condition of the roof and walls at the office prompted officials to wear helmets at work, fearing accidents or an untoward incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

