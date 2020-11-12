Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 11 (ANI): Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), which is part of T- Hub plans to set up a 'Social Impact Bootcamp' aimed to provide social start-ups exposure in the field and introduce them to investors and various projects.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub said that TSIC is a unique organisation set up by the government of Telangana to serve the innovation and the entrepreneurial ecosystems across the state."It has been set to work with those start-ups that aim at solving much larger problems in the current society. TSIC has reached some remarkable milestones over the last few years in reaching out to the social start-ups," he said.

Also Read | Chanpatia Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Umakant Singh Declared Winner by EC.

Narayan said that TSIC has planned to launch a social innovation policy, and as part of that the 'Social Impact Bootcamp' has been set up, where the social innovators have to face a lot of complex targets while building a start-up.

"In this month-long 'Social Impact Bootcamp', we will provide them with all the necessary resources and guidance required for them to set up objectives to all the innovators who have registered themselves," he stated.

Also Read | Nautan Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP Candidate Narayan Prasad Retains Constituency.

He added that a good number of innovators are coming forward and have applied for the program, but added that more innovators and entrepreneurs must come forward and register.

"The deadline to register to this boot camp is November 30," he added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)