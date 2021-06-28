Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): A police sub-inspector and a constable of Kathalapur Police Station in Korutla Circle of Jagtial district were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for granting station bail to the accused.

An official press note by the Hyderabad police read, "On June 27, 2021, at about 1428 hours, Doolam Prithvidhar Goud, SI of Police, Kathalapur PS, Korutla Circle, Jagtial district was caught in his residential police quarter in the PS premises when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.10,000 from complainant Sri Upparapall Nagaraju, r/o Nagulapet, Korutla Mandal through Sri Urumalla Ramesh, PC 762 for granting Station Bail to the accused in Cr.No.80/2021 of PS Kathalapur and to handover the tractor, involved in the same case, to the complainant."

Police Constable who accepted the bribe amount from the complainant on Kathalapur-to-Korutla main road which is at a distance of about 120 yards away from the Police Station was caught red-handed at about 1426 hours. The bribe amount was recovered from his motorcycle at his instance.

The release further added that the Sub Inspector of Police, to perform his public duty improperly and dishonestly abused his official position and obtained undue advantage from the complainant through the police constable. The Sub Inspector of Police and the Police Constable were arrested and are being produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar.

The case is under investigation. (ANI)

