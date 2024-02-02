Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Cyberabad Police have apprehended two Andhra Pradesh police constables for their involvement in smuggling 22 kg of Ganja on Friday.

"We arrested two Andhra constables while smuggling Ganja. More details are awaited." J. Upender Rao, Inspector of Police, Bachupally Police Station said.

"The Ganja weighs 22 kg," he added.

Earlier, Police apprehended three inter-state drug peddlers in Hyderabad and seized from them 15 grams of heroin drugs, said the police.

According to the police, the arrested persons transported the drugs from Rajasthan to Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Tiwari, 35, a resident of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Dewasi, 26, a resident of Bhinmal, Rajasthan, and Ravla Ram, 22, a resident of Sanchore, Rajasthan.

The police said that they sourced the contraband from the Jalore district of Rajasthan. The police also seized from them one two-wheeler, Rs 10,000 in cash and three cell phones. (ANI)

