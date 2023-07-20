Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Prevented by police from visiting the Telangana housing project site for inspection, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday sought attention and immediate action from President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker on the matter.

"I am writing to you to bring to your notice a severe issue that requires your kind and immediate attention... As a Union Minister representing the Government of India and as a Lok Sabha Member from Telangana, I consider it to be my duty to regularly monitor the progress of various Government of India schemes. To this effect, I had planned a visit to Batasingaram in Hyderabad to review the construction of houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The Telangana Police arrested me in spite of categorically stating that I was scheduled to visit Batasingaram as per my published Tour Programme to inspect the scheme's progress and not to conduct an agitation or a sit-in dharna", Minister Reddy said in his letter to the President and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Earlier today, Union Minister Reddy was stopped by police in Shamshabad as he was leaving for Batasingaram from Shamshabad airport to review the construction of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Minister Reddy then sat on the road in protest amid a downpour. He was later placed under preventive custody by the police.

Talking to media, Minister Reddy said, "The government and the police administration under KCR treated me as a terrorist and anti-social element and insulted our party members."

When the Union Minister was stopped, there was an altercation between the police and the BJP workers accompanying him.

“In the last 9 years, the Telangana government has promised many times that it will give double-bedroom houses to the poor people. The BRS government is cheating the people without building the double-bedroom houses and not distributing the completed houses for many years,” Kishan Reddy said while talking to the media.

He asked whether there is an emergency prevailing in Telangana.

BJP has been criticizing the BRS government over the delay in the construction of double-bedroom houses.

The BJP had decided to send a 60-member delegation led by G Kishan Reddy to inspect the construction of double-bedroom houses In Singaram village. However, ahead of the delegation’s visit, several Telangana BJP leaders, who were part of it, were allegedly placed under “house arrest” on Thursday morning.

The minister also said that his “arrest” exposed the tyrannical rule of K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). (ANI)

