Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 1 (ANI): A case was registered against a woman at LB Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad, for allegedly attacking the conductor of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus.

A video, which purportedly showed her slapping and hurling abuses at the conductor, went viral on social media platforms.

According to the police, the alleged incident happened on January 25. However, the case was filed on Tuesday.

Reacting to the video, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar condemned the incident.

"The management of TSRTC strongly condemns the incident where a female passenger assaulted and used derogatory language on two conductors of Hayatnagar Depot-1. The RTC officials have lodged a complaint about this incident at Rachakonda Commissionerate LB Nagar Police Station," Sajjanar posted on X.

He said that the police are investigating the case.

"The woman assaulted the conductor even though they pleaded that they do not have change as it is the first trip. The management of TSRTC has made it clear that if such incidents are committed against the staff who are performing their duties efficiently with commitment, it will not be ignored at all," Sajjanar said.

"Legal action will be taken against the persons who interfere with the duties of TSRTC staff and engage in attacks. The TSRTC staff are very patient in their duties. The management appeals the people to coperate with them and reach their destinations safely," he added. (ANI)

