Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered the closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops within its limits on August 15 and 16, 2025, owing to Independence Day and Janmashtami celebrations.

The GHMC Commissioner, RV Karnan, issued a notice under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, requesting the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to ensure cooperation in enforcing the order.

In the issued notice, the GHMC Commissioner wrote, "Slaughterhouses and retail Beef Shops on 15-08-2025 & 16-08-2025 on account of Independence Day & Janmastami Serving Notice U/s. 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955-Regarding.

(Issued under Section 533 (b) of GHMC Act, 1955)"

The notice further read, "All the Cattle slaughterhouses of GHMC and the retail Beef shops within the limits of GHMC shall remain closed on 15-08-2025 & 16-08-2025 on account of "Independence Day & Janrnastami" respectively.

In this regard, the officers in the address entry are requested to instruct all the concerned officers to extend necessary co-operation to the Municipal staff in carrying out the orders."

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for ordering the closure of meat shops and slaughterhouses on Independence Day.

Questioning the logic behind the meat ban and celebrating Independence Day, he said the order violates people's right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion.

"Many municipal corporations across India have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order," Owaisi said in a post on X.

"This is callous and unconstitutional. What's the connection between eating meat and celebrating independence day? 99% of Telangana's people eat meat. These meat bans violate people's right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition & religion," he said. (ANI)

