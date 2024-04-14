New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to approach Trai this month to seek the regulator's views on method and pricing for allocation of spectrum and scope of licences to be issued for satcom services, according to sources.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had floated a consultation paper on "Assignment of Spectrum for Space-based Communication Services" on April 6, 2023 but returned the reference back to DoT after announcement of new Telecommunication Act.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Hangs Self After Killing Teen Sister With Shovel in Bahraich.

"DoT will seek views of Trai on pricing and methodology to allocate spectrum for space based communication services. It may also look to fine-tune existing licences to bring in full clarity on the kind of services that satcom companies with administratively allocated spectrum can provide," a source, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

Satcom or satellite communication technology enables service providers to ensure internet connectivity in remote areas or difficult terrain.

Also Read | Congress on BJP Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Not Focusing on Inflation and Unemployment in Its Manifesto.

Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Group Jio Satcom have been issued GMPCS (satellite telephony) and VSAT licence for the services.

Elon Musk-owned Starlink has also applied for the permit to start satcom services in India.

With constellation of 4,000 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, Starlink dominates satcom space.

OneWeb has over 600 LEO satellites.

According to the source, VSAT licence has norms that are not in sync with the provisions of new Telecommunication Act and therefore need to be fine-tuned.

Under the Telecommunications Act 2023, satellite communication companies can get spectrum without auction for point-to-point communications.

However, there are provisions that allow a VSAT service operator to provide internet services to multiple independent subscribers, which may be interpreted differently than envisioned in the Telecommunication Act 2023.

"Hence, there is a need felt to fine-tune licences for satcom services. A decision will be taken based on Trai's recommendation on the permits that should be issued to satcom service providers," the source said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)