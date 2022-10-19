Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation here to apprise it of the steps taken for the control and prevention of dengue.

The Lucknow Bench of the court also asked the state government to tell about the upgrade of medical facilities.

The Bench directed the authorities to support the local administration in providing manpower, machines or funds for the purpose.

The Bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on the PIL filed by Ashish Mishra.

Fixing October 21, the court directed the state to tell it why IT solutions are not being utilised for purchase and use of medicines in different government hospitals in the state.

The PIL alleged the spread of dengue fever in the city and blamed the state authorities for apparently failing to take steps to control or prevent it.

