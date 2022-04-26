Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has suspended two senior officials of Rajgarh municipality in Alwar following a backlash over the demolition of two temples as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town.

Rajgarh Municipality chairman Satish Duharia and executive officer Banwari Lal Meena have been suspended, an official order said on Monday.

Rajgarh is a BJP-run municipality.

According to the order of the Local Self Government Department, a preliminary inquiry was done in the matter of removal of various construction work in Rajgarh municipality area on April 17.

"It was found that municipality chairman Satish Duharia behaved against the law. The department had decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter and since the allegations against Duharia have been found to be prima facie true, he is suspended from the post of chairman and member of the municipality with immediate effect," the order read.

Similarly, according to another order of the department, Banwari Lal Meena, the executive officer of the municipality, has also been suspended from the post after being found guilty of dereliction of duty and unlawful conduct.

The Congress-led state government had also suspended sub-divisional officer of Rajgarh, Alwar, Keshav Kumar Meena (RAS) on Monday.

Reacting on the suspension order, BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "Truth is not defeated. To hide the mistakes of the government and its officers, the Congress, which once accused the BJP board in Rajgarh, has finally taken action against the guilty officers. People know on whose behest the temples were demolished and whose immoral thinking was implemented by the officials."

