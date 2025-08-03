Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday condemned a Delhi Police letter that has surfaced on social media platforms, which allegedly referred to Bengali as a 'Bangladeshi' language.

Addressing the press conference, Kunal Ghosh said, "The subject is extremely condemnable. What is happening constantly with Bengalis? All languages are recognised in our constitution. Our main demand is that the person (official) who wrote this letter should be suspended...Bengali is being insulted by calling the Bengali language Bangladeshi."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of describing Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language", calling it scandalous, anti-national and unconstitutional.

Sharing an image of a letter claiming to be of Delhi Police on X, Banerjee said, "See now how Delhi police under the direct control of the Ministry of Home, Government of India, is describing Bengali as 'Bangladeshi' language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!"

She called the act 'scandalous' and urged everyone to strongly protest against the government for disrespecting Bengali-speaking people.

"Scandalous, insulting, anti-national, unconstitutional!! This insults all Bengali-speaking people of India. They cannot use this kind of language which degrades and debases us all. We urge immediate strongest possible protests from all against the anti-Bengali Government of India who are using such anti-Constitutional language to insult and humiliate the Bengali-speaking people of India," the post reads.

On July 28, Banerjee said she is not against any language or community and supports unity in diversity.

Addressing the Bhasha Andolan in Birbhum, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am not against any language or divisive policy. We want unity in diversity. Have I told Hindi-speaking people to leave Bengal? I never said that. You are also my friends...There are 1.5 crore migrant workers in Bengal, and 22 lakh people from Bengal work in other states. You should stop your oppression."

A row over the Bengali language surfaced after Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress raised the issue during the 'Shahid Dibas' (Martyrs' Day) celebrations on July 21. (ANI)

