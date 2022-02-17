New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The BJP has attacked the Congress government for allowing the Popular Front of India (PFI) to take out a rally on the foundation day of the organisation in Kota on Thursday.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel said the Rajasthan government has given permission to the PFI rally in Kota. Under Congress or Left rule, terrorist or separatist organizations gain strength.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

The Minister asked Congress leaders who take the name of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of non-violence, whether they give a chance to such organisations to gain strength.

"A fake platform such as PFI has fuelled the issue of hijab. It is a platform from where terrorist actions and terrorists are launched," he said.

Also Read | ‘Firozabad Glass Bangle’ Industry Struggles to Recover Post-COVID-19, Hopes Next Govt to Reopen Shut Factories.

"The Congress once used to think that it was a national party, but the way it is going today, I will say that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's comment against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh or Delhi is a gali (slur). It means that Channi abuses and Priyanka Gandhi claps. Congress's face has come to the fore," said the Minister.

Even before this, Rahul Gandhi had created the quarrel of South-North. "I think now Congress is not in that position and it is completely divide and rule," said the Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)