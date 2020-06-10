India News | Terrorism in J-K Must End, It Brought Endless Sufferings: DGP

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Terrorism has brought endless pain and suffering to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it must end, Director of General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Wednesday.

Interacting with police personnel at the Police Cargo building here, he said J&K Police is working in that direction tirelessly, along with the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces.

"Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir must end at it has brought endless pain and suffering to the people of this beautiful place," Singh said.

He complimented various police districts and units who along with the Army and the CRPF carried out successful operations against terrorists.

"They (the terrorists) are working as per the agenda of their Pakistan handlers and agencies to keep this place in turmoil and people in agony. They are responsible for regular innocent killings of locals and attacks on security forces involved in maintaining and strengthening peaceful environment," he added.

The DGP expressed anguish over the killing of three civilians by terrorists and assured that the culprits would be brought to justice.

"In all these cases, the terrorists have been identified and they would be exposed to people for their inhuman acts of violence," he said.

Singh congratulated a boy who came back to reunite with his family after realising the futility of joining terrorist ranks.

The DGP expressed hope that an appeal made by the family of another youth from South Kashmir to their son, who went missing a few days back, would have desired impact on him.

The DGP assured that such youths, who have gone astray under various pressures in the recent past, would be assisted by police in case they choose to return.

